TERF 2019: Coker, David-West, others to speak on cybersecurity threats

Ladesope Ladelokun

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rack Centre, Mr Ayotunde Coker, is confirmed to lead the panel of discussants on the Regulation and Policies on Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity Threats in Nigeria at the forthcoming fifth Telecom Executives and Regulators’ Forum (TERF) organised by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

This was made known in a statement by ATCON on Friday. According to the statement, Coker will serve as the chair of the panel while Prof Olayinka David-West, Director, Lagos Business School will serve as a member of the panel with the MD/CEO of eStream Networks Limited, Mr Muyiwa Ogungboye; Mr Muhammed Rudman, President, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA);

Peter Osuere, Senior Manager, Business Solutions, Cyberspace Limited; Ifeloju Alakija, Head, Regulatory Services, MainOne, Adamu Garba, CEO, IPI solutions Nigeria.

Others are Dapo Akanbi, MD/CEO Telepro Consulting Services Limited; Gboyega Ojuri, MD/CEO, Juniper Solutions Ltd., Malek Jaber, Enterprise Account Manager, FireEye META; Michael Ayoade, MD/CEO DotMac Technologies Ltd.; Olatunji Igbalajobi, Directo of Infosec Development, Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria( CSEAN); Sean Hsu, President/CEO, Netcom Africa;MD/CEO, IPNX Ltd; among others.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of ATCON, Mr Ajibola Olude, has described this year’s edition of TERF as key to addressing the myriad of issues bedevilling the telecoms and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

Olude in a statement said, “This year’s edition of TERF 2019 is pivotal to addressing issues that are confronting the telecoms and ICT sector in Nigeria.

The topics that are lined up for discussions are well researched and we are certain that our carefully selected keynote speakers, panel chairs, panel discussants and the quality audience will do justice to them and the expected growth in terms of engendering an enabling environment that promotes further investment in the telecom an ICT sector.”

Other topics queued up for discussions include: Eradication of the Influx of Cloned and Fake Phones and other Telecom devices in Nigeria: The role of NCC, ONSA, Nigerian Customs, SON, Nigerian Shippers’ Council and other relevant government agencies.

Mr Ahmed Ojikutu, President, Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) will chair the panel.

Also, Mr Yusuf Kazaure, MD/CEO of Galaxy Backbone will chair the panel discussion on Funding Telecoms and ICT Investment in Nigeria: How would Telecom Infrastructure be financed?

The MD/CEO of MainOne, Ms Funke Opeke, will chair the panel discussion on Formulation of Policy and Regulation for OTTs: Challenges and Prospects.

The Telecom Executives and Regulators’ Forum 2019 will hold on July 11, 2019, at Four points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.The keynote speakers are Mr Olusola Teniola, President, ATCON, Prof Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Dr Isa Pantami, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).