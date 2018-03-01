Tenure elongation: I’m disappointed in APC – Party Chieftain

…Says PDP more democratic

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has expressed disappointment over the decision taken by the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) which extended the tenure of Chief John Oyegun and others for another twelve months.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Comrade Frank described the tenure elongation as laughable, saying it has shown that the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) is far better than APC when it comes to internal democracy.

Frank said the party has proved to the world that it does not respect even its own rules and guidelines.

“I am personally disappointed with the tenure extension of Chief John Oyegun led leadership. This has clearly shown that APC is an undemocratic party. A party which has been in existence for three years but has never obeyed its own constitution.

“I challenged anybody to tell me which part of the APC constitution has been religiously obeyed in the past? This has shown again the difference between PDP and APC, but I know that the former is better.

“I will not relent in speaking the truth which I’m known for. This decision is against the wish of the majority but for the oppressors within the party” Frank stated.

While making reference to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s call for the resignation of Chief Oyegun’s NWC, Frank said: “Even when the presidency had appointed the National Leader of APC to reconcile all the aggrieved members, the tenure elongation clearly shows that the party is going nowhere beyond 2019 because if they didn’t believe in Tinubu’s reconciliatory panel why did they set up at all?

“How can you keep a man that lacks capacity to lead a governing political party for another twelve months? This has shown that those who took such decision are selfish and does not mean well for APC.”

Frank also pointed out that the injustice experienced by most members of former New PDP that eventually joined APC were clear indications that the governing party does not believe in democratic tendencies.

“Some of us that came from PDP have not been treated well, even the positions being held today by the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara were forcefully taken.

“Time will tell very soon and some of us will have to take decision against some of these anti-democratic tendencies of some people in APC,” Frank stated.