Tension in Ikere Ekiti over cult clash — Daily Times Nigeria

Ayodele Adesanmi. Ado Ekiti

There is tension in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti state on Sunday as five persons were feared killed in the early hours during a clash between two cult groups in the town.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday night when one of the cult groups identified as Ojuale was shot dead near Ikere City Hall, Odo Oja area of the town.

It was gathered that Ojuale, an indigene of the town came from Port Harcount on Friday to attend a friend’s wedding before he was killed by rival cult members.

Shortly after he was murdered, his members came out to torment residents of the area.

Although the cause of the violence was still unknown on Sunday morning, a resident of the town said five persons had been killed since the attacks started on Saturday night.

The suspected cultists were said to have gone on a shooting spree leaving the community members scampered for safety.

Residents of the community have appealed to the state Government to beam search light on growing rival cult clashes in the town.

Police have increased surveillance in the town by conducting stop and search on vehicles coming in and out of the town.

However the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti state Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the story, saying it happened between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

Abutu added that 10 suspects have been arrested in connect with the bloody cult clash caused by rivalry and show of strength.

The police spokesman confirmed that six persons have lost their lives and their bodies have been deposited in the morgue.

“I can confirm to you that it was a violent cult clash between two rival groups.

“About six persons have been killed as a result of show of strength between the two nefarious groups.

“We have begun serious operations there by combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun corps and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are being kept in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly”, Abutu stated.