Tension as gunmen killed LG Chairman in Taraba State

IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

Tension reportedly went high as unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, Salihu Dovo and killed him.

It was gathered that the dare devil gunmen first stormed Mr Dovo’s residence in Sabon Gari, Jalingo at about 1:00 am on Sunday morning and abducted him and later murdered him.

A local resident told journalists that the deadly gunmen later called an official of the Local Government Council to announced they had killed the chairman and also disclosed where to recover his corpse.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Zamfara monarch’s convoy, Kill 3 Policemen, others

Some members of the community however hold the strong view that the abductors and killers of Mr. Dovo are hired assassins, while others believed it was unknown gunme

One of the community members who spoke on condition of anonymity said; “They called an official of the Council to inform him of the killing, telling them to go and search for his corpse in the bush”.

“Members of the community went into the bush and started looking for his body and it was found not long ago. The body is being conveyed to the town now.