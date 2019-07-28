Chioma Joseph

Two tenants at Owodun Street of Ikotun, Lagos, have been arrested by the police, for killing their 50-year-old landlord, Don Able, and throwing his body in a well.

The suspects, Daniel Isaac, 38, and Emmanuel Chukwu, 36, had also made away with the landlord’s Toyota Camry vehicle, with the intention of selling it.

They were however accosted at First Gate, Agboroko area of Iba by policemen from the Iba Police Station on stop and search duty.

The police operatives who suspected the reckless driving of the suspects at 5am on July 24, had flagged them down. Upon interrogation, the suspects were discovered to have snatched the car.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said, “ Policemen from Iba Police Station, on stop and search duty at First Gate, Agboroko area, Iba flagged down a Toyota Camry which was driven in a reckless and suspicious manner.

The two suspects were arrested and further investigation revealed that Isaac killed his Landlord Mr. Able from Rivers State and dumped the corpse in a well, inside his compound at Owodun street Area, Ikotun.

“ The suspect was escaping with the robbed vehicle of the deceased along with his accomplice, Chukwu, when they were intercepted. Their intentions were to go and sell the car. They confessed to the Commission of the Crime.”

Bala said Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, are investigating the case, as the suspects will be charged to court soon.

In a related development, the Satellite Police Division have arrested a woman with 50 rounds of .38mm live ammunition concealed in a sack at a motor park in Maza-Maza area.

It was learnt the the police formation had received an information from a credible source, that a bag containing a suspicious item was smuggled into a motor park for onward transfer to Onitsha, Anambra state by unknown persons.

Based on the information, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Oti deployed his surveillance team to the motor park to recover the bag. Upon searching the bag, the ammunition hidden inside a garri dust was recovered.

Bala who also confirmed the incident said the woman (name withheld) claimed that the bag was given to her by a man in Ojo area, to deliver to someone at Onitsha.

The PPRO said the woman is helping the Police with useful information, as the case have been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation.