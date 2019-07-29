By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

Two tenants at Owodun Street of Ikotun, Lagos, have been arrested by the police for killing their 50-year-old landlord, Don Able and throwing his body into a well.

The suspects, Daniel Isaac, 38, and Emmanuel Chukwu, 36, also made away with the landlord’s Toyota Camry vehicle with the intention of selling it.

However, luck was against them when they were accosted at First Gate, Agboroko area of Iba by policemen from the Iba Police Station on stop and search duty.

The police operatives, who suspected the reckless driving of the suspects at 5am on July 24, had flagged them down. Upon interrogation, the suspects were discovered to have snatched the car.

Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, a deputy superintendent of police confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said that “policemen from Iba Police Station on stop and search duty at First Gate, Agboroko area, Iba flagged down a Toyota Camry which was driven in a reckless and suspicious manner. The two suspects were arrested and further investigation revealed that Isaac killed his landlord, Able from Rivers state and dumped the corpse in a well inside his compound at Owodun Street, Ikotun.

“The suspect was escaping with the robbed vehicle of the deceased along with his accomplice, Chukwu, when they were intercepted. Their intentions were to go and sell the car. They confessed to the commission of the crime.”

Bala said homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, are investigating the case and said that the suspects will be charged to court soon.

In a related development, the Satellite Police Division has arrested a woman with 50 rounds of .38mm live ammunition concealed in a sack at a motor- park in Maza-Maza area.

It was learnt the police formation had received information from a credible source, that a bag containing a suspicious item was smuggled into a motor- park for onward transfer to Onitsha, Anambra state by unknown persons.

Based on the information, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Oti deployed his surveillance team to the motor -park to recover the bag. Upon searching the bag, the ammunitions hidden inside a bag of garri was recovered.

Bala, who also confirmed the incident, said the woman (name withheld) claimed that the bag was given to her by a man in Ojo area to deliver to someone at Onitsha.

He said the woman is helping the police with useful information, as the case has been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation.