Yobe State government has said that no fewer than 3,000 houses in 10 out of the 17 local government areas in the state were affected by flood.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje, affirmed this on Tuesday in Kalalawa, while distributing relief materials to victims of floods.

Goje,said the flood destroyed many houses and farmlands with most of the victims taking shelter with their relations in the communities.

He said government had provided food items, roofing materials, beddings and clothings among others to cushion the effect of hardship suffered by the victims.

“We have profiled the victims and provided them with relief materials in all the affected areas.

He disclosed that they are 90 victims of the incident and every beneficiary received one bag of rice, two bundles of roofing sheets, 30 pieces of roofing woods, nails, mats, blankets and cooking oil,” he said.

Goje urged the people to evacuate all blockages on waterways, stressing that it had become necessary to reduce the effects of the floods as more rains were expected before the end of the season.

The secretary appealed to humanitarian partners to support government’s efforts by providing the victims with relief materials to improve their lives.

Some of the victims, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended the state government for providing them with relief materials.

Malam Mbomberi Kalalawa, a 70 year old visually impaired flood victim said “government’s intervention at this crucial moment is timely and it saved many lives,” he said.

Another victim, Kulu Ali, a house wife whose house was also washed away by the floods, commended the state government for the intervention and the community for accommodating the victims.