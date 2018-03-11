Temple Management set to stage first ever Africa House at South by South West

… Bisola Aiyeola, Chris Akinyemi, Others to feature

Temple Management Company, a global full-service talent and events management agency headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is collaborating with Insider, a US-based PR Firm as well as the U.S.

African Development Foundation, an independent federal agency established to support African-led development, to stage the first ever Africa House at the South By South West (SXSW).

The Africa House program will take place at Parker Jazz Club Saturday, March 10, through Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Austin, TX. The platform is devoted to catalyzing partnerships between entrepreneurs and investors looking to do business with special focus on Best in African Entertainment, Technology, Innovation, Fashion, Art, and Design.

TMC, alongside collaborating organizations, have developed a showcase featuring compelling speakers and panels focused on the technology, art, design, and music of Africa.

Speaking on the event, Aubrey Hruby, co-founder of Insider identified African innovation as the future global growth. He explained, “Africa House will give entrepreneurs, founders, artists, and designers a platform to promote themselves globally while also providing prospective investors the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations Africa has to offer and how the continent’s tech boom is reshaping the business, culture, and economic trajectory of many of its countries.”

Terfa Tilley-Gyado, Director of Communications, TMC also added, “This is a unique opportunity to represent Africa at this major event. This is a boom time for African talent and Temple is uniquely positioned to have conversations across these varying spectrums.”

Pioneering African artists in attendance will include Bisola Aiyeola, a Nigerian actress, singer, MC, and presenter; Chris Akinyemi, who has a blazing new single out and Mr Lab, the virtuoso producer, among others.

Mutiat Alli