Temple Management Bags African Award As CEO Gets Leadership Recognition

Leading talent and event management company, Temple Management Company (TMC) has been recognized by the League of African Development Students (LEADS) for its “pioneering human capacity management for Africa development.

The company was presented with the Leads Outstanding Performance for Corporate Mandate Delivery by a delegation of the pan-African student body led by Mr Morgan Gabriel, its Head of Advocacy accompanied by other executives of the organization.

Similarly, Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, Group Chief Executive, was presented with a leadership award as ‘Africa’s Patriotic Personality of The Year.’ With the conferment of the award, Olorunnimbe joins men and women of erudition who have received this awards in past including Dr. Chris Kolade, Former Nigerian High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Geroge Blankson, Comptroller, Ghana Revenue Authority, Colonel Sani Bello, Vice Chairman, MTN Nigeria and Ken Njoroge, Group CEO, cellulant Corporation, kenya among others.

LEADS which was founded in 1985 has operated as the umbrella body for all “democratic Student Unions and is now present in 10 countries of Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Sudan, Cote dÍvoire, The Gambia, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Burundi and Egypt.

While recognizing talent as “the new frontier of economic development and human empowerment,” the organization rallied the rest of Africa to fully optimize on the lofty pioneering efforts of Olorunnimbe and his team. Speaking further, Morgan Gabriel said: “We wish to use this medium to call on all government of states of Africa and indeed all peoples of Africa to optimize the use of Idris Olorunnime’s immese corporate social responsibility erudition and experience in much more capacities.

Mr. Olorunnimbe received and described it as recognition not only for him as an individual but for the entire Temple Management Company team. He said: “There is no I in our organization. I’m lucky to receive this award in my capacity as the leader of the team. I will take the credit on behalf of the team and discredit which is far and inbetween as the case may be. We will continue to push hard at what we do with our heart and soul.”

“Out of the 1.3 billion people in Africa, the majority do not have access to consumption products by our talents. When you see Khaligraph in Nairobi, MDH in Abidjan and Jeff Akoh on Nigeria, it is important their music is bought and streamed that is the only way to keep to continuing to do what they’re doing. It is important to note that the African dream for our talents will remain a pipe dream until they get their due and remuneration.”