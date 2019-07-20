Isaac Oguntoye

Temitope Mauch By her pedigree, many will readily agree that whatever she lays her hands on must come out with finesse and class.

That exactly was the statement she made over the weekend when she threw open her new outfit, LA’TOPBEE Royal Spa & Salon inside upscale Omole Estate Phase 1 axis of Lagos.

The German-based mother of three is right now giving others in the lounge and spa business a big run for their money.

For those who witnessed the opening of LA’TOPBEE have not ceased talking about the alluring beauty and the many sophisticated services the outfit boasts of, not forgetting the serene and audacious location of the new beauty and health parlour.

Alhaji Pasuma Alabi led the gathering of well-wishers that grace the opening of the multi-million beauty house including her mom, dad, friends and family were on hand to share with her in the opening of the spa, which will very soon be a Mecca of sorts for those wishing to have a bite of what HER NAME and her very courteous staff has to offer.

Meanwhile, her outfit, which ranks as one of the best in the vicinity, provides diverse beauty and health services, such as manicure, pedicure, beauty therapy, aromatherapy, body polish and other body treatments that bear semblance to preventive health and beauty enhancement.

In her submission, there is no better way to living healthy and longer than availing spa therapy.

And its immediate and cumulative effects cannot be denied. All these you stand to get at affordable charges at LA’TOPBEE Spa & Salon.