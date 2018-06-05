Tell Them To Shut Up ! I am a big boy, just like Tinubu and Uzor Kalu – Fayose

Governor Fayose of Ekiti State has told his critics to shut up because they are not of the same age. The governor said that he is a big boy like Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State and Tinubu whom he said they have ruled the country at same time. He stated this during the commissioning of new governor’s office.

According to him,

“Tell them to shut up, oshoko is talking. I’m not a small boy oo. I was a governor in the days of Orji Kalu, governor Tinubu, all those big wings of today, we were governors at the same time. I’m a big boy oo,” he said