Telecom: Stakeholders urge FG to articulate policy on infrastructure deployment

Stakeholders in the telecommunications sector have urged Federal Government to articulate a more business-friendly policy in order to attract other investors in the provision of telecommunications transmission infrastructure in the country to drive down the cost of such service.

Although the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had licensed InfraCos in some geo-political areas of the country to deploy and provide transmission service in their areas of jurisdiction, stakeholders feel that more needed to be done to attract investors.

Commenting on this development, the Immediate past president, Internet Services Providers Association of Nigeria (ISPAN) Engr. Samuel Adeleke, said that licensing of spectrum as a way to increase broadband penetration is not enough to achieve the target.

“NCC needs to look at the proper use of its licenses moving forward. For instance, Globacom has invested in intra-city and inter-city fibre network, which are presently not in use. This infrastructure is required to increase broadband penetration in the country, the regulator should ensure the effective utilization of licensed spectrum,” Adeleke said.

Adeleke decried the current economic situation in the country, which he said, is not conducive for people to make investment.

“The situation in the country does not support investment; if an investor spends money in rolling out service, EFCC will come after him to query how he made money he is spending or return on investment is not guarantee because of fear that there won’t be demand for the service as people’s purchasing power is low.

“Any regulation that will make businesses to grow or create right environment for success of business and not making money for government should be the focus of NCC and other government agencies,” he emphasized.

Chairman, Association Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) Engr. Gbenga Adebayo said that business friendly policy will do more towards the targeted 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018.

Adebayo pointed out that granting multiple operational licenses to operators does not guarantee investment in that regard, adding that implementation of well-articulated policies will encourage operators to invest their money in the industry.

Government, he said, must go beyond granting of licenses to eliminating those barriers such as bottlenecks in securing ‘right of way’, impediments to smooth network operations- where operators are forced to pay levies that are not legalized, and vandalisation.