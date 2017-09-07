FG to address challenges facing tier-two telecom providers

The Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu has said the federal government through the Ministry of Communications was willing to support and create enabling environment for the telecommunications industry to thrive.

The Minister stated this yesterday when Tier Two (Broadband) Telecom Operators visited him in his office.

He identified with the challenges the operators were facing saying relevant steps would be taken to look into it.

Shittu added that ICT was critical to the government and data was a way of life to all citizens irrespective of either government or private activities, assuring them that government would do everything possible to see that Tier Two Telecoms (Broadband) Providers succeed in their businesses.

The Minister seized the opportunity of their visit to invite them to partner with the ministry in the establishment of ICT Development Bank, to adopt a campus of the ICT University and the establishment of ICT Exhibition Park.

Speaking earlier, Godfrey Efeurhobo, Managing Director, Smile Communications, who led the delegation, commended the minister for his passion for ICT and the role he was playing to see that ICT was being used to revive the nation’s economy.

Mr Efeurhobo requested the minister to take the lead in solving various challenges that the Telecom companies face, such as network operating cost which has gone up to eighty percent which brought about shock in their businesses.

He pleaded with the minister to put in place palliatives that would cushion most of the challenges they faced in their business which include granting them tax holiday, high exchange rate due to not being listed among companies going to the forex directly to source for dollars, liquidity issue, and harmonisation of Right of Way (RoW) due to challenges from States and Local Government Councils, as these measures would grow the industry.