The need to ensure the resilience of telecommunications networks to support the delivery of vital health services and sustained economic recovery has been emphasised by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

ALTON says digital connectivity has become essential to the social and economic development of the 21st century, noting that technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT) generate great opportunities, but also raise questions for businesses and citizens about public health.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of ALTON,Engr Gbenga Adebayo,the body dismissed the claim in some quarters that electromagnetic frequencies produced by telecommunication towers are harmful,stressing that studies carried out by the World Health Organisation reveals that there are no health risks related to radio signals.”In recent years, questions about health and safety concerning electromagnetic frequencies produced by telecommunication towers have been raised: What are the health implications of this proliferation of antennas and the frequencies they emit? What effects do they have on Public exposure to these frequencies is not new.

On the contrary, these radio signals are nearly omnipresent as they have been produced by electric currents or telecommunication antennas for decades. The average household deploys various sources of these signals such as home appliances (microwaves, TVs, refrigerators) or internet connections repeatedly throughout the day.

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the low intensity of cell site emissions is estimated to be between 0.002% and 2% of the levels of safe exposure and is lower than those produced by a radio or TV transmission. Studies carried out by the WHO and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) agree there are no health risks related to radio signals,” the statement read.

On concerns about the increased deployment of towers that 5G would require, ALTON explains: ” Radio signals for 5G technology is similar to those already generated by 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi networks. By using small cells, or low-power, low-range transmissions, 5G smart antennas send signals where required. These cells enable localized use of signals while increasing coverage and efficiency.

“The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) recently published its updated guidelines to provide improved protection for higher frequency ranges.

“The new guidelines, which include time and body exposure restrictions, provide protection against all adverse health effects from exposure to electromagnetic frequencies, including for frequencies above 6 GHz, such as those emitted by 5G and future technologies. Compliance with these new guidelines ensure the safe use of 5G.“The unanimous conclusion of international public health organizations and more than 25,000 articles on biological and health effects reaffirm the safe use of wireless technologies such as telecommunication antennas necessary for connectivity and social and economic development.”

