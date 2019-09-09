Aisha Bello, of Albarkawa area in Gusau Local Government of Zamfara State, has set herself ablaze on Saturday, in an attempt to commit suicide over failure of her boyfriend,Umar Faruku, to pay her bride price.

The 17-year-old girl, while speaking to newsmen, stated that, she had decided to kill herself because she was tired of staying alone without a husband.

She was, however, rescued by neighbours and passersby.

She said, “I decided to kill myself because the boy I am in love with refused to marry me. I love him dearly and he loves me too, but the problem with him is that he could not pay for my dowry and other traditional requirements.”

Aisha explained that although she was aware of the punishment from God for anybody that killed himself, she chose to die and be punished than to become a prostitute.

Reacting to this,The ward head of the area, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed, who spoke to newsmen, said he did all he could to arrange the marriage between Aisha and her.

Aminu, said that Faruku is jobless and his parents would not pay for his marriage because he has two elder brothers who were also not married and must get married before him.

He explained that the girl had not been taken to the hospital because the parents could not afford hospital bills.