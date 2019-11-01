A teenager, Mohammed Muritala (15), who allegedly raped a 13-year-old on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Muritala, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 13 at No. 2, Oluwole Olaniyan St., Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant lured the 13-year-old into his apartment at 9.00 p.m. and rape her in contravention of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 260 prescribes up to life imprisonment for rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Olufunke Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.