A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of about 20 kangaroos that were hit and killed by a vehicle in Australia over the weekend, authorities said.

The kangaroos including baby joeys were killed late Saturday local time in rural Tura Beach, on the state’s south coast, New South Wales police said in a statement.

Many of the animals were found on the front lawns of residents’ homes the next morning, according to CNN affiliate 7 News.

Police said Tuesday that a teenage suspect had been arrested in connection with the killings. The individual, who was not named, was charged with torture and causing the death of an animal. He has since been granted bail.

“We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law,” Chief Inspector Peter Volf said in a statement.