An 18-year-old, Chidiebere Kalu on Wednesday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for alleged theft of 12 bundles of cables belonging to the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

Kalu, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy, stealing and break in, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Silas Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 25 at the railway electrical store, Loco office in Ebute- Meta.

Emmanuel alleged that the defendant broke into the corporation’s store and stole the cables, disclosing that “he stole 12 bundles of electric cables and two coiled electric motor machines, all valued at N3.1 million.”

The prosecutor said that the offences contravene Sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

Section 287 of the law stipulates a three -year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides for a two -year imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Kusanu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and thereafter, adjourned the case until September 13 for mention.