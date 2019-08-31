Kamau McCallum-James, 18, from Fartown, Huddersfield, disappeared last Wednesday, and the police went in search of him.

The West Yorkshire Police sent underwater teams to scour the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in the Colnebridge area and found a body on Friday.

His family said they have no idea why the teen, who had won a place at Teeside University disappeared.

Dive teams carried out a painstaking search of Huddersfield Narrow Canal in the Colnebridge area with Red Doles Lane, where they found a body.

However, they revealed that no formal identification has taken place but, believed the body to be that of Kamau

The Detective in charge of the case, DCI Fiona Gaffney attributed it to the fact that “Kamau liked to come to this area of the canal to take photographs and to spend some time alone.”

Underwater team at the Huddersfield Narrow Canal

“She added: ‘He’s a quiet lad. He very rarely doesn’t speak to his mum and his dad and it’s really unusual for him to have not been speaking to them.”

‘He lives with his phone as many 18-year-olds do and to not have been using that since the 21st/22nd, early hours of the 22nd is really worrying.’

Kamau who was last seen on the 21 August had recently learnt that he had gained admission at Teesside University.