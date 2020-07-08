Teenage girl charged with murder after 10-year-old dies

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in north-west NSW.

Emergency services were called to a home in Gunnedah after the body of the 10-year-old was discovered about 7am on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old girl is in custody at Gunnedah Police Station after her 10-year-old cousin was found with cuts to her throat and body.

Officers from Oxley Police District set up a crime scene and launched an investigation.

A short time later, officers arrested the 14-year-old girl, who was known to the child, nearby.

She was taken to Gunnedah Police Station where she was charged with murder, NSW Police said in a statement tonight.

It was earlier reported that the alleged victim was found with “serious lacerations” to her throat and body.

The teenager has been refused bail to appear before a children’s court on Thursday.