Teebillz shades Tiwa Savage as he celebrates son on Children’s Day

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Tunji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Teebillz, the estranged husband Tiwatope Savage-Balogun professionally known as Tiwa Savage has picked the best time to throw shots at the singer for keeping his son away from him.

Teebillz celebrated his son, Jamil on Children’s Day by sharing pictures on his Instagram page of him having a face time conversation with his son.

In his post, he expressed his love for his son and shared a part of their conversation where Jamil wanted to wear his hat like his dad had done.

Teebillz jabbed Tiwa Savage by saying that toys and nice clothes would not be able to take Jamil’s attention away from him.

“True love is unconditional! Daddy let me put my hat on like yours too. Damn! I miss my lil man! I lived that life; no amount of toys or designers clothes can replace a father! #Facts.

Nothing can separate our love my mini me. You are my seed and they know it too my Prince!!! #MyDude”, he wrote.