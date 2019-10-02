HONG KONG – The People’s Republic of China, October 2, 2019/ — Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile lately launched new smartphones TECNO SPARK 4, with AI Bright Camera.

TECNO SPARK 4 is coming back with its unprecedented big screen and with 13MP AI Triple Rear Camera for its outstanding shooting performances.

Already touted as an “immersive screen smartphone”, it is no surprise that TECNO SPARK 4 takes unprecedented step of adopting 6.52″ Dot Notch Screen, giving the users the true super full view experience. With 90% perfect screen ratio and high resolution, the world explored through TECNO SPARK 4 would be much broader and more wonderful.

And meanwhile, TECNO SPARK 4 is equipped with a 13MP AI triple rear camera with Aperture F/1.8 and 8MP bright front camera. This camera setup captures amazing pictures in low or poor light scenarios clearly showcasing dark details and of course, TECNO’s signature hidden flashlight also brings you brightness in dark night.



Equipped with 13MP Triple Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera, TECNO SPARK 4 does well in clear photography, bokeh effect and AI portrait mode. Photos and selfies taken by TECNO SPARK 4 would be much more impressive and attractive under any scenarios. Sticking with the essence of AI Bright Camera, TECNO SPARK 4 breaks through the limitation and hides its flashlights in the dot notch screen. Fearless of the night, you would always be the shining star in the photo.





Apparently, we can infer that the 6.52” Dot Notch screen display is definitely one of the best cutting-edge screen technology to have, with excellent colors and viewing angles. And the newly upgraded algorithm “AI Camera 2.0” brings AI HDR, AI Scene Detection and more amazing photography functions enable TECNO SPARK 4 still be able to be brighter and clearer, avoiding overexposure of the light parts and clearly showcasing dark details even in back light scenarios. The seamless interplay between hardware and software allows the TECNO SPARK 4 to offer an optimized smartphone experience.





13MP Triple Rear Camera, AI Bright Camera , Be A Shining Star





6.52″ Dot Notch Screen, Bigger Than Ever



This time, TECNO SPARK 4 takes unprecedented step of adopting 6.52″ Dot Notch Screen, giving you the true super full view experience. With 90% perfect screen ratio and high resolution, the world you explore through TECNO SPARK 4 would be much broader and more wonderful.





4G Network , Speedy Connection





With 4G, you would always be the first one to know the latest news and trend in this speedy developing era. Using 4G network on TECNO SPARK 4, effectively reduce wait time when surfing the social media or watching video, touching more fun with less waiting.





Colourful Gradient Design, Stylish Enough





Go simple with the whole design, but bold with its colors. TECNO SPARK 4 surprisingly designs 4 colorful gradient back cover – Royal Purple/Vacation Blue/Misty Grey/Energetic Orange -. The eye-catching color choices would make you easily stand out from the crowds.



Practical , Fluent and Powerful , Beyond Your Expectation





32GB ROM offers user more space for photos, music, videos and files storage. 2GB RAM means a faster and more fluent user experience with our system. 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor presents lower power consumption and faster running speed. This time, multitasking would be easier and smoother. The 4000mAh big battery allows user more time connecting with the world.



Face Unlock 2.0 , More Secure Unlocking





Unlock your phone speedily via “face scan”. Record your facial information, TECNO SPARK 4 would learn and recognize your face when you light up your phone and unlock it. With the newly added “Closed-Eyes Detection”on 2.0 version, less worry of unlocking your phone when you are sleeping or closing your eyes.





Latest Version of AndroidTM 9 Pie & HiOS 5.5





Upgrading latest version of operating system and user interface, more amazing and refreshing changes are waiting for you to explore. This time, no need for makeup, the AI Video Chat Beauty Mode would make you shine in the video chat, adding more fun when chatting with friends. With the deeply customized optimization of Game Mode, you will have a fascinating gaming experience. Free space, game boost, network acceleration, notification optimization and more new functions contribute to a much faster and more immersive user experience. The basic functions also have essential updates. OTG is also supported. TECNO SPARK 4, always tries hard to offer our users better smart life.