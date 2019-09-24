The need to leverage on technology in driving the banking sector will form key components of discussions as the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) begin their conference today.

President of the Institute, Uche Olowu, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja ahead of the conference.

“Technology is changing the way we behave and it is happening at a quantum pace of change. Fintech especially is changing the game by leveraging on technology to react faster to consumer experience and also trying to take the market share from the incumbent.

“Block chain has also helped the banks to track transactions that remained permanent, all these revolutions happening will change how banking operates. It is on this note we decided educate our by gathering experts in the conference to tell us how technological breakthrough has disrupted the banking sector.

“You do not even require cash anymore, transactions can be done simply by phone, so we will discuss the changing landscape from the banks, eco-system has changed and how we can adapt the right technology to help customers have a great experience and also chat a way for financial inclusion to create wealth,” Olowu explained.

On the re-introduced transactions charges by banks, the president said infrastructure is a key component that will determine the success of the policy which is aimed at promoting a cashless economy.

He said the policy was not new as it was introduced few years back with the idea of running a cost effective system, but, was suspended so that people will get abreast with technology.

“Infrastructure support is crucial to ensure the success of the cashless policy. The Automated Teller Machine has since been disrupted because the bank today is one’s smart phone and 70% of population use smart phones.

“The banks are expected to support the initiative to make sure that their systems work effectively, the consumer protection department of the Central Bank is also there to ensure flow of the process, the chartered institute of bankers also have their secretariat where they mediate on such issues bordering on consumer complaints where we have resolved billions of naira in disputes. But before coming out with the policy, I am sure the banks were fully prepared to provide infrastructure support.

“The banks have been advised to have a self-regulatory mechanism where they monitor all their revenues so as to checkmate irregular charges among others, so that it won’t even reach a situation where customers will come to the bank to complain and the regulator that is Central Bank of Nigeria will pay attention to infrastructure issues,” he added.