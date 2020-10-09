“Technology Has Amplified Gospel In Last 10 Years” – The Elevation Church

As frontline non-denominational ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC), poises to celebrate its 10th year in ministry on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with a series of activities, it identifies the deployment of technology as a major enabler for the church’s rapid success in the last decade.

Speaking on the 10th Anniversary, TEC’s Director of Media and Communications, Chinny Ugoji, credits the role of technology in amplifying the message of the Church and the gospel of Christ. “The Elevation Church since inception adopted both traditional and digital technology to extend the message of Christ to places where it would have been impossible of very difficult to reach”.

TEC has grown from its beginnings with three hundred and eighty-six attendees at the first service into a fifteen thousand-member strong church across its six expressions- the Island church, Lekki; the Mainland church, Maryland; the Greater Lekki church, Sangotedo; the Ikorodu church; the LifePointe Church; and the Elevate Community Church, Mississauga, GTA, Canada.

“The messages we amplify are particularly impactful because they go beyond just the normative Sunday preaching from the pulpit. We focus on spreading Bible-based life-transforming content relevant for all the aspects of life namely, family, career, business, personal growth and development, governance and citizenship and much more,” Ugoji adds.

The technology efficiency has enabled the church to continue to impact the lives of people worldwide even when the coronavirus pandemic was at its severest.

Announcing some of the events lined up for the 10th anniversary, co-lead pastor of TEC Bola Akinlabi says “As we thank God for His faithfulness over the years, our celebratory events line-up will feature predominantly on virtual viewing platforms, social media and traditional television. We are grateful that despite all that has occurred this year, we still have an avenue to connect and find joy in the presence of God”.

L-R) Lead Pastor, Godman Akinlabi; Director Media & Communications, Chinny Ugoji; and Pastor, Samson Isa; at a press conference announcing the 10th-anniversary celebration of The Elevation Church in Lagos yesterday.

One of such events in the line-up is the 10 hours of Praise set to hold on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 7am. The non-stop praise session will stream online and also provide an avenue for people to gather in the Lekki and Maryland Centres, compliant to COVID-19 guidelines, to find joy in the presence of God. The event will feature BJ Sax, Sola Allyson, DJ Horphuray, Debo Worship and the Elevation Priests of Praise.

The 10th Anniversary celebration will also feature the premiere of a special documentary titled ‘The Elevation Church Story’ detailing the captivating journey of the church since inception, and the launch of a special digital anniversary edition of its Elev8 Magazine and photobook, detailing the journey in text and images respectively. The documentary will be aired on Wazobia Max and Pop Central TV stations from 5.30-6.30pm on TEC’s anniversary, Saturday 10th October; and a repeat broadcast on Wazobia Max on the following day, from 4pm-5pm.

Physical celebratory services will continue in the different expressions of the church, whilst observing Covid-19 safety protocols, with ministry friends and special guests such as Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Dr. Mensa Otabil, and Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The events for the month continue with the women’s ministry’s annual conference, Made for More themed ‘Yearning for More’ on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th October. Speaking at the conference will be Pastor Nike Adeyemi, Debola Deji-Kurunmi and TEC’s Co-Lead Pastor, Bola Akinlabi.

In November, the men’s ministry will take centre stage with its annual Men of Honour conference. More information about event line-up and the anniversary celebration can be found on the website elevationng.org/anniversary.

Over the years, TEC has grown to be loved by many, by the grace of God and through various impact initiatives tailored to different groups of people, to ensure wholistic development of its members, guests and the society at large.