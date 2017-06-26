Yudala Tech Week offer unmatched discounts, free delivery

Yudala, Nigeria’s pioneer online and offline e-commerce outfit has flagged off a nationwide mega sales event tagged Yudala Tech Week – a massive promotion offering millions of Nigerians a chance to enjoy rock-bottom prices and free delivery on a wide range of technology products.

Yudala Tech Week runs from Monday June 26th till Monday 3rd July, 2017.

Among the wide assortment of eye-catching products on offer from the biggest brands in the market are smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, printers, scanners, digital cameras, game consoles, servers; power solutions such as inverters, surge arrestors, UPS and generators; electronics including TV sets, rechargeable fans, air conditioners, Air Fryers, freezers and refrigerators, microwaves, electric irons, washing machines, blenders, cookers, sandwich makers, toasters, Home Theatre Systems and loads of accessories and consumables.

Through Yudala Tech Week, the company is offering shoppers irresistible price slashes of up to 50 per cent on various products on offer in what has seen a spike in traffic on the Yudala website from midnight when the promotion went live, with thousands of bargain-hungry shoppers keen to be among the first to take advantage.

Furthermore, in a move that is bound to come as another huge source of motivation for bargain hunters, Yudala has partnered with MasterCard, global leading company in payment solutions to offer free delivery to customers for all items paid for with a MasterCard.

With over 21 stores nationwide and many others springing up all over the landscape, Yudala Tech Week is expected to reach millions of Nigerians, offering access to mouth-watering deals for prospective and eager shoppers in various cities. This is especially in view of Yudala’s wide reach and unique positioning as the only e-commerce outfit offering consumers the combined ease of shopping online or walking into the nearest store for pick-up.

As succinctly posited by founder, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, “With the Yudala Tech Week, we are not only offering Nigerians a chance to buy their much-desired tech products at unmatched prices nationwide; we are equally reinforcing the Yudala revolution of ease and convenience for the consumer – a movement we have championed since inception.

“It is instructive to reiterate the numerous ways consumers can leverage on our composite platforms for Yudala Tech Week: you can shop and pay online or pay on delivery. You can place orders online and self-fulfil or pick-up from any of our shops nearest to you. You can also walk into any of our Experience Stores nationwide, pay and collect immediately or you can choose to pay and we deliver to you if you are in a hurry. Recall that we are also offering free deliveries for all items paid for with MasterCard. These options offer shoppers 21st century convenience which no other company can provide on this side of the Atlantic. This is why Yudala means peace of mind.

“With these amazing options, we have succeeded once again in giving our esteemed customers another reason to smile. You do not have to be only in Lagos or Abuja to enjoy this. From inception, we have rendered this service on a nationwide scale,” he affirmed.