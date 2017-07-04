Petrol Cars To Vanish In 2025

A world without cars running on petrol. It is a verifiable scientific research; an apocalypse of the oil and auto industry.

The news is already giving some auto manufacturers and land transportation industry operators heart attack and they are not to blame.

Imagine being in their shoes and being told that no more petrol or diesel cars, buses, or trucks will be sold anywhere in the world within eight years.

The entire market for land transport will switch to electrification, leading to a collapse of oil prices and the demise of the petroleum industry as we have known it for more than 100 years.

This is the futuristic forecast by Stanford University economist, Tony Seba.

The professor’s report, with the deceptively bland title: “Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030,” has gone viral and is causing spasms of anxiety in the established industries.

Mr Seba’s argument is that people will stop driving altogether. They will switch en masse to self-drive electric vehicles (EVs) that are 10 times cheaper to run than petrol based cars, with a near-zero marginal cost of fuel and an expected lifespan of 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres).

It’s getting scary, right? Well, wait for this.

By the end of 2025, only good memories will remain of the old habit of car ownership. The rest will adapt to vehicles on demand.

It will become harder to find a petrol station, spares, or anybody to fix the 2000 moving parts that bedevil the internal combustion engine. And dealers will disappear by 2024.