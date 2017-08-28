NITDA’s ICT sector reforms gain international recognition

The ICT sector reform initiatives of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) under the leadership of Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has gained international recognition.

The Agency bagged the Nigerian News’ ‘Outstanding Public Institution of the Year 2017’ award in recognition of the Agency’s impactful ICT reforms on the citizenry, educational development, nation building strategies, innovation in the global ICT market, and maintenance of due process and accountability by management and staff.

The event was held at the Dorchester Hotel, 53 Park Lane, Mayfair, London as part of the First Anniversary Celebration, Award and Symposium of ‘The Nigerian’, a London based online news portal.

Similarly, NITDA’s Director General/CEO also bagged the ‘ICT Promoter of the Year 2017’ award, in recognition of his enormous contributions to the ICT revolution in Nigeria, youth empowerment, job creation and good governance initiatives.

NITDA’s delegation to the event was led by Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantamin, the Director General/CEO. Other dignitaries that graced or are represented at the occasion include Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, Executive Governor, Plateau State; Emmanuel IbeKachikwu, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources; Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff and Hon. Dr. Sam Ode, former Minister of State for Niger Delta and Board Chairman of The Nigerian.