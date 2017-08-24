Nigeria ranks 3rd in global cyber crimes

…as UK, US lead

Indication has emerged that despite the fight against cyber crime in Nigeria, the country is currently ranked third globally in cyber crimes trailing behind the United Kingdom and the United States.

This position was made known by the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, at the ongoing 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) holding in Lagos.

Danbatta, a panelist made the disclosure at a breakout session with the sub-theme: “The Business of Cyber Law, Internet Policy and Privacy Rights”, moderated by Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN) a former NBA President, adding that the number of internet users in Nigeria has increased to 91.6 million.

He said, “About N127 billion was the estimated loss to cyber crime in Nigeria in 2015; Nigeria ranks third in global Internet crimes behind the UK and U.S.

“A critical factor militating against Africa’s economic resurgence is the weakness of its institutions.

“Nigeria ranks 169 out of 199 on the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings; we are in a middle of a revolution and the rise of what we call the networked society.

“The NCC stipulates the laws of engagement that will make the cyberspace safe and ensure the confidence as well as the safety of the cyberspace.

“There are benefits and risks of the use of cyberspace and both have to be properly managed.”

Tony Nwakaegho