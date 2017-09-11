Nigeria Com’17 to harp on ‘Strengthening Networks & ICT of Digital Nigeria’

NigeriaCom, a leading trade fair & conference dedicated to Africa’s largest telecoms market is to harp on ‘strengthening Networks & ICT of Digital Nigeria’ as it hosts 40+ speakers and 600+ attendees from September 20th-21st 2017 at the Eko Meridien Hotel Expo Centre, Lagos.

Nigeria Com promises a unified licensing regime due to the high level of investment it attracts from local and international companies alike.

Agenda

Nigeria has experienced one of the toughest macroeconomic periods the country has seen in decades, yet the hopes of recovery have started to take root. Xalam Analytics and Connecting Africa outline the performance of Nigeria’s telecoms and broader tech sector, in the face of the country’s recession, and highlight key areas of upside for the market. This report shall be discussed at the event.

Top topics to cover include: Strategic insight into the latest TMT trends to enable you and your business to identify new opportunities and stay ahead of the game; new applications and markets: aggressively building the capabilities that drive new digital revenue streams: Cloud, 5G, M Health and VOD.

Others are Big Data: using data analytics to enhance retention and improve customer experience; Internet of Things: monetising the IoT opportunity while transforming cities, utilities, agriculture and more; media distribution models: making money from Nollywood and international video content OTT to mobile; mobile finance and commerce: kick starting and growing the mobile money value chain and delivering low cost 4G: strategies to increase cost efficiency and minimise time during network rollout.

Executive Speed Networking

Nigeria Com 2017 is also a good ground to enjoy the benefits of networking by participating in the VIP ‘Speed Networking’ sessions, which take place during the morning refreshment breaks.

“This is a guaranteed chance to pitch your most successful solutions to senior operator delegates – meet 20 senior operator decision makers in 30 minutes. Swap business cards and pitch your most promising products and services; if there is mutual interest you have the ideal platform from which to follow up later”, the Organisers said.

Speakers:

The array of speakers include Godfrey Efeurhobo, managing director of Smile Telecoms; Hassan El Chami, CTO of MTN Nigeria; Maria Rotilu, Country Lead of Uber; Olufemi Arosanyin, the COO of IHS Towers Nigeria; Sam Onyemelukwe, CEO West Africa of TRACE TV; Lanre Kolade, Managing Director of Vodacom Business Nigeria; Olufunso Fasetire, Investment Officer at IFC/ World Bank and Pierre-Francois Kamanou, CEO of GTS-Infotel Nigeria.

By Tony Nwakaegho