Network provider ITS Technology appoints Kameen new CFO

The ITS Technology group, which has built and manages a mix of fibre optic and fixed wireless broadband networks across the United Kingdom, has appointed Carl Kameen to be its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in order to help them “keep up with an increased market demand and uptake.”

Kameen aged 43, who joins following a recent investment by Maven Capital Partners and the appointment of Daren Baythorpe as ITS’s new Managing Director, has previously held senior financial management positions at Speedy Hire Plc, Alkane Energy plc and EY.

ITS have also appointed two senior sales leaders. Firstly, they’ve scooped up Darren Thompson from Gigaclear and he will be tasked with driving sales activities in ITS’ South West networks and across the exclusive Bristol City Council concession network. He will also be responsible for ITS’ full fibre and wireless networks across Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire.

While Brett Marshall will assume responsibility for direct and partner sales across the company’s network footprint in Nottingham, via the City Council’s exclusive concession agreement. In addition, Marshall will be growing network assets and customers based around Derby and Leicester. He joins ITS from Cityfibre and brings with him over 20 years’ of experience.

Roy Shelton, CEO of ITS Technology, said: “We are delighted to welcome Carl Kameen as Chief Financial Officer. As we enter the next phase of growth, Carl will be a great addition to the team in order to drive and add further value to our business.

Darren and Brett’s arrivals along with the strengthening of our back office and support team, is well-timed and planned as we continue to meet and address the growing demand for our services across the UK.”

The company is due to publish their next batch of accounts by the end of this month. The previous one was made up to 31st December 2015 and thus doesn’t tell us much about more recent developments or progress.

By Tony Nwakaegho