NCC’s ‘year of the consumer’ grows—Danbatta

The declaration of 2017 as the Year of Telecom Consumer by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has continued to harvest more success stories, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the regulatory body, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta has said.

Danbatta disclosed this while receiving a high-powered delegation from Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Dr Abdulhadi Aminu, on courtesy visit at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

The NCC, on March 15, this year, launched the year of telecom consumer campaign programme designed to give concrete expression to the centrality of the consumer in the telecom ecosystem, and since then had embarked on aggressive enlightenment drive to educate and empower the consumers of the industry.

The key components of the campaign include: Creation of greater awareness on Quality of Service; Facts on Electromagnetic Fields Radiation; Do Not Disturb (DND) Code 2442, which consumers can use to stop unsolicited text messages; and

the NCC’s toll free line – 622 – through which consumers can reach the commission in cases where service providers fail to resolve their complaints.

“This year has been dedicated to the telecoms consumer, and we’ve been busy from the beginning of the year, trying to educate the telecom consumers on how to protect themselves from unwholesome practices by the operators, especially the unsolicited text messages, as well as raising awareness on our toll free complaint line.

“We have noticed a remarkable improvement in the level of activation of the facility as well as the level of awareness about 622 toll free complaint line. We have the statistics. The successes are there for all to see,” he informed the visitors.

Speaking further, the NCC boss who was formally the Acting Vice Chancellor of the KUST congratulated the university on attaining full accreditation status in all academic programmes.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the commission will continue to be equitable and consider national spread in its ICT interventions in the country.

Earlier, Dr Aminu commended the NCC boss for his outstanding role in the development of both the telecoms and educational sectors of the country.