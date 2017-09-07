NCC fulfills pledge to NWIIT, present laptop computers

Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), has fulfilled a pledge it made last year to the Nigerian Women in Information Technology (NWIIT) by presenting laptop computers for onward delivery to the finalists of an ICT/Cybercrime Competition for Secondary School Girls, organised by NWIIT.

Professor Umar Danbatta, the EVC/CEO of NCC who was represented by Mr. Tony Ojobo, director Public Affairs at the Commission, during the computers presentation told the NWIIT delegation which included Ramatu Bello, Secretary to NWIIT

Publicity Committee that NCC was gratified by the activities of NWIIT and urged the organisation to forge more alliances with other stakeholders to secure opportunities for capacity building for the Girl Child in ICT.

Ojobo said the role ICT has come to play in the society, particularly in Nigeria where the stamp of telecom in the growth of all sectors of the economy is so striking, demands that we all collaborate and invest massively in the ICT sector.

He reiterated that NCC has made great interventions in terms of CSR to basic and tertiary education in Nigeria in form of infrastructure connectivity programmes in many Universities and their teaching hospitals; as well as the Digital Awareness Programme for primary and secondary schools;

the Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions, its companion programme – the Wireless Cloud; and the Virtual Examination Centres donated to examination administering agencies for Computer-based testing.

All of which involve building projects, provisions of computers and other infrastructure to the beneficiaries.

Dr. Florence Babalola who received laptops computer, thanked the Management of NCC for all the support, adding that the organisation has the passion, skills and knowledge required to motivate women in this regard and NWIIT is taking this advocacy very seriously because training women and the Girl Child in ICT means training families and the society at large.