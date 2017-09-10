Minister inaugurates BUK Mass Comm., Broadcasting Buildings

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has inaugurating some projects at the new site of the university and commended the authorities of the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) for elevating the institution’s Mass Communication Department to a Faculty.

The Minister said “They (BUK) have elevated Mass Communication to a level of a Faculty but they did not just do so by pronouncement. They have done so by providing the necessary infrastructure that will make it possible.”

He remarked that the elevation showed the importance attached to Mass Communication and its impact on the daily lives of the people by the university.

“I think what is clear now is that the BUK is actually committed and they want to be the foremost in Nigeria and even in Africa in the area of Mass Communication,” he added.

The projects that were inaugurated, the Minister said, has demonstrated the commitment and the readiness of the BUK to raise the crop of professionals who will understand the dynamics of Mass Communication.

“We have seen the various studios, we have seen the Performing Theatre, we have seen the Academic Offices, we have seen the provision for the Post Graduate Students. So what BUK is actually telling us is that Mass Communication is too big to be a department and they are blazing the trail in making it a Faculty,” the Minister buttressed.

The complex of the Faculty of Mass Communication, which was inaugurated, has 50 offices and the Broadcasting Complex, which houses the audio-visual studios, a computer laboratory and other facilities.

Alhaji Mohammed also accompanied Prof. Jibril Aminu, former minister of Petroleum, to commission the 150-seat Performing Arts Theatre at the new site of the university.

By Tony Nwakaegho

