Lexus inaugurates NX 300h in the Indian market

Lexus is gearing up to launch a new car in the Indian market on tomorrow, and the new model is expected to be the NX 300h hybrid SUV. The company has been quiet about the new product.

But judging by the front silhouette of the car in the official site, it’s quite identical to the NX 300h, specifically the F Sport trim. Globally the Lexus NX 300h is the company’s smallest SUV and is likely to be positioned below the RX450h hybrid SUVs.

The Lexus NX is available internationally with 3 engine options – a 2-litre turbocharged inline 4-cylinder direct injection petrol unit, a 2-litre naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol mill, and a hybrid variant with a 2.5-litre inline 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor. The crossover SUV comes in front-wheel drive and 4×4 versions, and competes against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Range Rover Evoque.