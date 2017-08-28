Ghana records over 122 million successful porting requests under MNP

The Director of Regulatory Administration at the National Communication Authority (NCA), Kofi Datsa, has disclosed that over 122 million porting requests have been successfully completed, representing 18 per cent of the total active mobile subscription base since the inception of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) exercise in Ghana.

Datsa said that the introduction of the MNP service in the country was part of measures put in place by the regulator to give consumers the right to make a choice when it comes to network preferences.

“We have also implemented programs that have given consumers the right to choose such as the MNP. The MNP has enabled mobile customers who have been reluctant to change networks to do so as MNP has removed obstacles relating to cost and inconvenience of changing numbers,” he said.

Datsa made this disclosure at the sidelines of the Maiden Stakeholders’ Dialogue Series organized by the Network of Communication Reporters in partnership with MTN Ghana, stressing that the regulator is up and doing to ensure that network service providers establish consumer codes, SLA which consumers can hold them to it.

“While we believe that high network consumers should have instant and unfitted access to the consumer care lines, we do also think that the service provider should ensure that all categories of customers should have access to the customer care representative without being made to wait for a long time,” he stressed.

The Director of NCA further disclosed the establishment of quality of service indicators for operators and service providers and these are monitored once every quarter in all metropolises and twice a year in all Districts within the country.

“We have also purchased ultra-modern equipment we use in monitoring the network. This gives us a clear picture of what is happening at the MNOs end,” he noted.

He mentioned that a new complaints management system has been put in place by the NCA to encourage consumers to voice their dissatisfaction and track the status of their complaints.