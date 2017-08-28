FG adopts Nigerian mobile economy summit’17

The Federal Ministry of Communications has said that it adopted the Nigerian Mobile Economy Summit Expo (NIMES 2017) to advance the growth and development of ICT industry in Nigeria.

Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu made known the endorsement of the event, adding: “I am pleased to adopt the Nigerian Mobile Economy Summit and Expo 2017 scheduled for December 7.

“I will, therefore, appreciate to be acquainted with the update of the preparation for guidance as time goes on,” he said.

The Daily Times gathered that the Nigerian Mobile Economy Summit Expo will take place at the Oriental Hotel Lagos on December 7 hosted by the Transatlantic Media Company (TMC) led by Bayero Agabi, an ace ICT broadcast journalist.

Agabi informed The Daily Times that the event goes beyond just another economic summit, stressing that the endorsement and adoption of NIMES by the Federal Government of Nigeria, has made it a national event that everyone can be proud of.

“NIMES has become a platform for everyone. The financial sector, manufacturing sector and the creative sector will come together under the umbrella of the Federal government of Nigeria. This is to ensure that they can get the financier that they require.

“You must understand that, the digital economy is no longer a part of the economy; it is now the economy. Today, if you are not in the digital realm, you are not doing business.

“This means, digital has become the economy. That is what NIMES stands for and it is the reason why the Federal Government of Nigeria is endorsing and adopting it to ensure that everyone doing business and wants to ensure his or her business is optimized in terms of profitability and knowledge that is where you have to be,” he said.

The convener of the event, Agabi added that “NIMES is a combination of all other industries that are already using technology and to challenge those who are not applying technology. It is a platform for us to grow fast.”