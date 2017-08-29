CWG Founder, Austin Okere to Chair NITRA Q3 Forum

Leading stakeholders in the Banking, ICT and FinTech sectors of the Nigerian economy have given their support for the Third Quarter (Q3) of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) an umbrella body for journalist reporting information and communications technology in Nigeria holding in September in Lagos, South West Nigeria.

A statement from the organisers has confirmed Mr Austin Okere, Founder/ Vice Chairman, CWG Plc, as the Chair of the one-day event.

In a letter to NITRA, Mr Okere said: “Thank you for the invitation to chair this event. I am honoured and pleased to accept. I trust I shall be receiving more information in due course.

The Forum which has its theme: “ Digital Payment; Prospects and challenges of financially inclusive Nigeria”, is expected not only to highlight the challenges and opportunities of Fin Tech space in Nigeria, but provide knowledge and networking platform that will bring Nigeria Fin Tech industry at par with their counterparts across the globe.

The statement further said that the event will offer the Banking, ICT and Fin Tech industries an excellent opportunity to showcase some of their achievements before the largest gathering of the sector players under one roof.

It added that it is an opportunity to share their contribution to digital payments as well as efforts towards actualizing financial inclusion in the country.

Austin Okere is the Founder of CWG plc and served as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He has been Vice Chairman of Computer Warehouse Group Plc since June 2015 and also its Director.

He served as a member of the World Economic Forum Business Council on Innovation and intrapreneurship. He served on the Board of the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria and Initiative for Global Development, a Washington based non-profit organisation that drives poverty reduction by catalysing business growth and investment in the developing world.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria and serves as a member of the National Telecoms Advisory Council of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON). He is also a Fellow of the Institute od Directors of Nigeria, as well as a Fellow of the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS).

The event will hold on September 29, 2017 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Nigeria.