‘Computer village, Ikeja, contributes over $32bn to GDP’ *NCC to train 10 CAPDAN members at DBI

The Computer Village Ikeja which has been attributed to be the largest ICT hub in Africa contributes over $32 billion to the nation’s economy through its technical activities that goes beyond the levels of repairs, refurbishment and soft ware through the skills that are at par with the expertise needed for manufacturing mobile devices from scratch.

This is the submission of the President Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), Mr. Ojikutu Ahmed Adeniyi in his address during the visit of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof Umar Danbattta and his team to the Computer Village, Ikeja.

Adeniyi canvassed that it is time to grow the innovative and manufacturing potential of the Computer Village by upgrading it to Nigeria’s Silicon Valley and urged the NCC to help create an education hub like the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) to develop mobile hardware technicians, configure a curriculum to suit Computer Village, among others.

In his response, the Prof Danbattta commended CAPDAN executives who paid a visit to the Commission on May 9, 2017 with catalogue of requests which the Commission is set to implement in order for the Association members to obtain trust and confident in their businesses.

The EVC NCC offered to train 10 CAPDAN members on technology solutions and innovations through its National Innovation Diploma Programme being regulated by the National Board for Technical Education at the Digital Bridge Institute Oshodi, Lagos.

“Strategic collaboration and partnership is part of our 8- point of NCC Agenda. We will like to draft a memorandum of understanding with CAPDAN. We will like them to state what they want NCC to do for them in the States so that the Commission can intervene through the executive governors,” Danbatta said.

He assured that the Commission is poised to address the issue of cloned IMEI and devices that are not type approved by the NCC in order to curtail the sale of substandard devices that has not been tested by technical experts.

By Tony Nwakaegho