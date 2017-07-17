Computer society 13th confab holds in Abuja July 18

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the national platform advancing Information Technology Sciences and Practices in the country has disclosed that its 13th International Conference would be holding in Abuja from July 18 to 20, 2017.

The Executive Secretary at NCS, Mr. Iyiola Ayoola, informed Daily Times that the society intends to explore and recommend ways in which IT innovation can address the local and global dimensions of sustainable development.

“NCS keeps advocating strongly for strategic focus on IT to meet the nation’s present and future developmental needs. The challenges require innovative IT oriented models, responses and culture and NCS is taking leadership in organizing the first ever national event dedicated to tech innovation for sustainable development in Nigeria,” Ayoola said.

According to him, the theme of this year conference is “Information Technology Innovation for Sustainable Development” stressing that IT industry players, academics, researchers and thought leaders have been invited to speak, engage and proffer solutions based on this theme and associated sub-themes.

The Executive Secretary also said that “strategic IT interventions open up more opportunities and provide novel, smart options to resolve pressing challenges and foster the realization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Without deliberate strategy IT actually hinders sustainability. NCS is of the belief that through innovative approaches challenges can in fact be turned into opportunities.

“Attention will be paid to IT innovation for economic development, governance, gender diversity, social inclusion, youth empowerment and environmental opportunities. Activities will raise awareness on the role of ICT as a tool and a key catalyst for achieving the SDGs.”

The event, he added, is a content rich event with focus on relevance and impact, stakeholders from government, industry, academia, the United Nations, multilateral agencies, International organisations, youth groups and civil society will come together to provide answers and solutions in this most important area.

Barr. Adebayo Shittu, minister of Communications will be the Chief Host while Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, director general of NITDA is the host at the Forum.

Some of our resource persons who develop and run outstanding initiatives that are changing society in fundamental ways include Seun Onigbinde, co-founder and Lead Partner, BudgIT, Dr. Ghaji Ismaila Bello, Director General, National Population Commission, Dr. Yerima Peter Tarfa Director, Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Maryam Lawan Gwadabe, Founder Blue Hub and CEO, Blue Sapphires, Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Executive Chairman, Consultancy Support Services (CS2) Ltd, etc.

“A much anticipated session will address how new disruptive technologies can help the cause of sustainable development. While other sessions include: the Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Platform, Plenary and Parallel Sessions, Academic and Research Sessions, Technical Sessions, IT competitions for students, Exhibition and Products Launch, Public Sector ICT Showcase, Presidential Dinner, Induction of New Members, Fellows’ Forum and the Annual General Meeting,” Ayoola added.

