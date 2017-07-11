Broad Band: Why Africa’s penetration is low

Broadband penetration is the oxygen through which each country in Africa wants to use to boost its Internet ecosystem.

The system also serves to improve or immediately convert into widespread high-speed internet access and intermediate solutions, but experiences low growth in Africa.

Broadband penetration is the amount of the Internet access market that has high speed or broadband Internet. The term refers to the amount of the Internet access market that high speed or broadband Internet has captured.

According to market research firm Dataxis, 20 million households and businesses in Africa will have wired internet connection by 2022 compared to 11 million in 2016.

The market research firm Dataxis, disclosed this in line with broadband penetration and how it will grow in the next five years.

The market analyst firm noted that although wired broadband is on the rise with the progressive introduction of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) in most developed countries, only 1.9 per cent of total population will have a wired internet connection in 2022.

The prediction is that ADSL will slowly decrease while FTTH will begin to grow. However, ADSL is still expected to remain the most used technology for wired internet access, with 81per cent of total wired connections in 2022, compared to 95 per cent in 2016 in Africa.

Major cities in advanced countries according to the research, are the priority in terms of infrastructures and network installation, while rural and developing areas don’t constitute a promising market as yet.

Fixed wireless technologies such as fixed-LTE will continue to complement wireline both in urban and rural areas.

“Even though fibre initiatives seem to hatch in many countries, they will not immediately convert into widespread high-speed internet access and intermediate solutions will still be required in the upcoming years,” said Sa Eva Nébié, research analyst at Dataxis.

“Fixed broadband penetration is very low because in most countries there is almost no wired infrastructure, such as ADSL and fibre.

“In addition, not many households are equipped with a PC because of its price and the need to have an electricity supply at home,” she added.

Nébié said that on the contrary, the mobile penetration is extremely high, exceeding 100 per cent in many countries, adding that “We forecast that smartphones will get more and more affordable in the years to come, while the average income will be on the rise.”

According to internet world stats, Africa in March, 2017, had a 9.4 per cent contribution to world-wide internet traffic.