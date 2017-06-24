Airtel adjudged best company in recruitment strategy

Barely three months after being named amongst the top best three employers in Nigeria, leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been adjudged the company with the best recruitment strategy by the HR People Magazine, a highly respected thought leader in the HR profession across Africa.

The colourful awards ceremony, which held on Thursday, 15th June, 2017, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel attracted top HR practitioners drawn from across the public and private sectors in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

According to awards’ citation, Airtel was recognized for its professional, innovative and best-in-class approach in attracting and recruiting top talents in line with its positioning as the employer of first choice for highly talented Nigerians.

Human Resources Director, Gbemiga Owolabi, received the award on behalf of the company.

Commenting on the award, Owolabi commended the leadership of Airtel Nigeria and Airtel Africa for pioneering a vision that is very compelling when it comes to enriching the lives of customers and winning them for life through exceptional experiences which provided a veritable platform on which the recruitment strategy is based.

The HR People Magazine Awards is a celebration of excellence in the HR profession. It is a celebration of top people, initiatives and strategies that have excelled in various organisations.

HR People Magazine is a foremost magazine dedicated to human resources and people development profession in Nigeria and Africa at large. It is the leading HR publication in West Africa and one of the leaders in Africa.

The magazine was first published in 2012 and has remained a leader in HR publication and HR Media partnership in Nigeria and Africa.