AMAZING: Ibadan To Crown 30 Kings In One Day

A panel has recommended that 11 Olubadan High Chiefs and 21 Baales be allowed to wear the beaded crown in Ibadan.

Before Sunday comes to an end, there would have been kings at every corner of Ibadan.

It is expected to be the biggest coronation event in Ibadan royal history.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi will crown 30 kings in one fell swoop in the ancient city.

The coronation will take place at the historic Mapo Hall.

The 30 are among the 32 recommended by the Akintunde Boade-led Judicial Panel on the review of the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

On Friday, secretary to the government presented letters to some of the new monarchs at a ceremony held at the historic House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Ibadan.

The governor had on May 19 inaugurated the panel based on several requests received by the state government.

The panel on August 18 submitted its report, recommending that 11 Olubadan High Chiefs and 21 Baales be allowed tor wear the beaded crown in Ibadan.

Those who received the letters were 9 high chiefs of the Olubadan-in-Council and 21 other local chiefs, known as baales who were elevated to obaship (kingship) status in line with the government white paper.

Apart from Senator Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor and Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland, as well as two deceased members, eight other high chiefs were on hand to receive their conferment letters.

So, if you want to see how kings are made, you’d better be at Ibadan on Sunday