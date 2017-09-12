9mobile unveils ‘Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles’ to boost customer experience

9mobile, innovative and customer-friendly telecommunication company, has deepened its commitment to continuously improve positive customer experience for its subscribers with the launch of a new service “Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles.”

Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles is a prepaid package that offers cost effective roaming experience to customers on voice, SMS and data services.

The package is designed to allow subscribers use the flex bundles locally and when roaming in selected countries.

Speaking on the new package, Adeolu Dairo, director, Consumer Segment, said “The new MoreFlex Hybrid Premium Bundles is in keeping with our promise to constantly introduce innovative solutions that break communication barriers for both our data and voice subscribers”, he said.

Dairo added that the new package is a unique product that allows prepaid customers to enjoy roaming functionality while in selected roaming destinations.

He explained further that the hybrid bundles are also available to postpaid customers on Classic Hybrid and MoreBusiness Hybrid and such customers can purchase the bundles from their prepaid account.

Upon successful subscription to Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles, all the features, services and promotions of the existing package before migration will cease while the features and services on Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles will apply immediately.

Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles are available via the same existing codes 320# for Evolution Bundles and *344amount# for Moreflex bundles.