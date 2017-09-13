10 Nigerian youths earn full scholarship to study in China

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited CSR flagship program tagged ‘Seeds for the Future in the Year 2008’ is yielding more results.

The program seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of the telecommunications sector, and also improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community.

Recently, the program had been implemented in 96 countries and over 30,000 students from 280 universities have benefitted from the program; among them, more than 2,700 university students have gone on a study trip to the Huawei headquarters in China.

In line with the Seeds for the Future program, Huawei Technologies Nigeria Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2015 to train 2,000 Nigerian Youths in ICT.

So far, a total number of 1,345 youths have been trained in the Abuja and Lagos Huawei training centers on telecommunication power system;

Information and Communication Technologies Fundamentals; Huawei Certificated Datacom Assistant; and Base Telecom Station and Microwave Installation.

The best 20 participants would be sent to China for further training from the ongoing ICT for Change Program, in which ten candidates have been recently selected after an intensive training program, examination and interview process.

The 10 successful candidates proceed to Beijing and Shenzhen China commenced on 11th September 2017 and will end on the 22nd.

Speaking at the kick off ceremony, recently, the Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Federal government of Nigeria to Huawei Technologies for their consistent support in the area of human and

institutional capacity development, promotion of technological innovation, knowledge transfer and ICT infrastructure construction.

He assured Huawei of the Federal government’s unflinching support as they have partnered with the Ministry of Communications.

The public relations director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr Pan Haiyang, said in his speech that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has a significant impact on the economy development.

“As a global leading ICT Solutions provider, Huawei believes that only enterprises that align their core ability and operations with their social responsibility, can achieve long-term and sustainable development,” Haiyang said.

Victoria Oluwasikemi, one of the successful participants expressed her joy to have scaled through the final selection process while commending the firm for giving back to the society.

“The intensive training was an eye opener for me to the wonderful opportunities in the ICT sector; I would also like to thank the management of Huawei for ensuring transparency throughout the whole selection process.” she added.

Other successful participants are Awal Abdulganiyu, Wama Adi, Oyinlola Iyanu Benson, Abubakar Baba Ladan, Isah James Lata, Nneka Chikaeze Opurum, Tolulope Ifeoluwa Awobayo, Sunday John Bolufawi and Elijah Seyifunmi Adelusi.

Huawei has over the years been investing in ICT skills and knowledge in an effort to boost employment, foster the development of knowledge-intensive products and services, and enhancing the ICT skills of the future generations.

Some of Huawei’s interventions include: 2012, Huawei donated ICT scholarship at the University of Lagos; 2014, the sum of N80Mwas donated to Africa University of Science and Technology for the construction of an ICT lab and Scholarship;

2015, 1,000 Girls were trained on basic ICT knowledge in Abuja and Lagos and 2016, ten candidates were selected from various MDA’s for training in China.

Huawei training centers in Abuja and Lagos have so far trained more than 20,000 Telecommunication Engineers, contributing to the development of telecom talents in Nigeria.