Tech investment will boost per capita income, GDP, says Onu

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that investment in Science, Technology and Innovation will boost Nigeria’s per capita income and Gross Domestic Product.

The Minister spoke when he received in his office in Abuja the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Nigeria, Ambassador Daniel Bertrand.

This is according to a statement issued by Otuyemi Adetayo on behalf of the Ministry’s Deputy Director/ Head Press and PR on Friday titled ‘Nigeria/Belgium to deepen ties on STI development’

During the visit, Onu said, “Nigeria and the Kingdom of Belgium will deepen their already existing cordial and warm relationship for mutual gains in the development of Science, Technology and Innovation.”

He added that the Federal Government was putting great effort into lifting more Nigerians out of poverty, and with investment in STI, there would be economic improvement.

The statement read, “Dr Onu said that the Federal Government is working hard to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the turn of the decade, adding that through more investment in Science, Technology and Innovation, the per capita income and Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria will improve.”