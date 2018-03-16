Again, tears as Benue gives mass burial to 26 more herdsmen’s victims

Thursday was a sad day in Omosu community, Benue State, as victims of the herdsmen killings were again buried.

Family and friends of those killed were crying over the loss of their loved ones as the Benue State Government conducted a mass burial for the 26 victims.

The state governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, lamented over the amount of bloodshed due to the persistent herdsmen attacks and atrocities meted on Benue farmers.

The governor said this while speaking at the Saint Bernard’s Primary School Ugwu-Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government, said about 140 suspects have been arrested.

He directed security agencies to arrest those behind these killings and bring them to book.

The service was supposed to hold last week but the government postponed it because of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president visited Benue on Monday.

Speaking at the funeral, the governor called on security agencies to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

He also said there was no going back on the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment law.

Ortom assured Benue people that his administration would continue to respond swiftly to security challenges.

In a sermon, Akpena Leva, a reverend and chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue, spoke on the need for security.

He also asked God to grant the governor and the people the strength to bear the loss.

But President Muhammadu Buhari, during his visit to the state, appealed to leaders of various groups to convince their constituents that the Federal Government is doing its best to end the recurring attacks by armed herdsmen in various parts of the country.

He condoled with victims of herdsmen attacks in the state, urged the stakeholders to show restraint and allow the security agencies to handle the untenable situation.

According to him, “The governor (Samuel Ortom) and I, and others here know that we will leave one day, but the relationship between farmers and herders will continue.”

“I urge you to keep in touch with them and advise them to live peacefully. Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups with different cultures and nobody can question God for putting us together,” he added in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

The governor however, described President Buhari as “a father known for his integrity and fight for justice” and urged him to ensure the victims of the attacks are compensated among other demands.

On January 11, Benue held a mass burial for the 73 persons killed in clashes between farmers and herdsmen.