Teaching Hospitals render better health care services – ATBUTH CMD

Like this: Like Loading...

Teaching Hospitals have been identified as health facilities that provide enormous and better health services to patients in the society than other health care outfits. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi, Dr Mohammed Alkali stated this yesterday during the presentation of 2018 end of the year awards to outstanding staff of Bauchi teaching hospital. Dr Alkali said that teaching hospitals provide opportunity for better professional practice and career developments, ‎adding that the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital started as Leprosarium in 1904, converted into a General Hospital in 1966, Specialist Hospital in 1978 and was handed over to the federal government to serve as Teaching Hospital in 2010. The CMD who enumerated some of the challenges faced by the hospital to include unfavourable government’s policies, energy, infrastructural support and upgrade of equipment called for funding for over head to take care of utilities, incentives to staff and computerization of operations as some of the solutions to problems of the hospital. In his remark, the Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi Professor Saminu Abdulrahman Ibrahim applauded the hospital for the partnership to establish college of medical sciences in the University by using the hospital for practicals. Also speaking, Secretary of the Clinical Activities Coordinating Committee Abdulrazak Toyin who said that 30 awards and prizes were presented to beneficiaries for punctuality, hard work and dedication explained that the annual awards were aimed at boosting staff morale and enhancing productivity in the hospital.