Teachers in Akwa Ibom state have warned the state government against humiliating teachers in public schools, especially their young colleagues, saying they would no longer tolerate such ill-treatment.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Etim Ukpong gave the warning in Uyo on Saturday during the celebration of the 2019 World Teachers’ Day.

Addressing teachers on the theme; “Young teachers, the future of the profession” in Uyo, Etim explained that young professional teachers would not accept the current debilitating situation where top officials scramble for recognition at the detriment of teachers.

“The young professional teacher may not tolerate such humiliating Treatment and the future may not be better than it is today. And the truth must be told, government‘s negative attitude towards the teacher has largely been responsible for society’s lack of respect for the teacher,” Ukpong said.

He advised the state government to imbibe positive attitude to teachers in public schools so that the society can respect them and encourage the younger generation to join the profession.

Ukpong reminded the state government to settle outstanding arrears to teachers such as the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 leave grants; promotion arrears of 2011 till date, 7.5 per cent contributory pensions refund to teachers in primary and secondary schools as well as immediate release of teachers’ promotions among others.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by the Head of Service in the state, Mr. Effiong Essien, said his administration would continue to prioritize the development of education and welfare of teachers in his completion agenda because of the cardinal role of education in the development of any system.

Gov. Udom said the renovation and upgrading of educational facilities, the building of model schools, free and compulsory education, payment of examination fees for students, recruitment of more teachers to bridge the teacher-students ratio and the recently held education summit were parts of government’s efforts to reposition the education sector in the state.

He also mentioned the payment of subvention, salary, pensions and other entitlements, release of the 2017/2018 promotions as well as the on-going efforts to settle backlog of gratuities as a clear demonstration of his sincere concern for the welfare of teachers.

The governor, who described the teaching profession as the mother of all professions and commended teachers for their sacrifices, assured that the state government is working hard to address other outstanding issues in the education sector.

He charged teachers not to relent in their dedication and mentoring of young teachers.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Nse Essien, represented by the Director, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Mrs. Mercy Edet, described teachers as destiny moulders and commended them for their pivotal role in shaping the society and the citizens.