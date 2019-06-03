TBoss denies having intimate affair with Ubi Franklin

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss has debunked speculations making the round on social media that she once dated Ubi Franklin.

Describing the rumor as false and an attempt to drag her name on social media, the ex-TV reality star said that she never at any point had any intimate relationship with Ubi Franklin.

The reality TV star who made this known via her Instagram page said that they have never gotten intimate to the point where they had to share a kiss.

“Let me just swear to you guys today, me and Ubi we have had nothing intimate when I say we have haven’t as much as kiss…never…no,” she said.

She went on to share a series of post where she revealed the reason behind her video.