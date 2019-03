TBoss and her sister joke about her rumoured pregnancy for Uti Nwachukwu

Wendy Idowu has laughed off speculations and rumours that her sister Tokunbo Idowu, aka TBoss, is pregnant for Uti Nwachukwu.

Sharing a screenshot of news reports that TBoss and Uti are expecting a child, Wendy asked: “Uti I hear you are my new brother. Are you trying to tell me that I have to share my family recipes with you.?”